Plattsmouth man struck and killed by train Tuesday evening

PLATTSMOUTH – A 49-year-old Plattsmouth man, Joseph Young, died Tuesday evening after being struck by a train in downtown Plattsmouth, according to local police.
Shortly before 6:50 p.m., police and staff from Plattsmouth Fire/EMS responded to the railroad crossing in the 200 block of Main Street for a report of a male that had been struck by a train, according to police.
An investigation identified Young as the injured individual. According to police, Young was still breathing when officers arrived on the scene. He was transported by a medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. However, Young later died there, the police said.
Witness accounts and statements from Burlington Northern/Santa Fe employees reported that Young laid down in front of the oncoming train causing the injuries.
