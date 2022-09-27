Plattsmouth man suffers cut in Iowa accident

GLENWOOD, Iowa – A 20-year-old Plattsmouth man, Zachary Fischer, suffered an apparent minor cut in a two-vehicle accident in Mills County, Iowa, last Saturday morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and 188th Street shortly before 11 a.m.

According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Department, Fischer, driving a 1997 Ford, was traveling west in the right-hand lane of Hwy. 34 approaching the intersection at 188th St.

The second vehicle, a 2022 Chevy driven by Patrick John, 58, of Mineola, Iowa, was traveling south at that intersection and began turning onto westbound traffic on the highway.

Fischer said he was driving while talking on his cellular telephone. He thought he had a green light, and the next thing he knew he hit the Chevy, the sheriff’s department said.

Fischer was shaken up and was unable to recall many details of the collision, the department said.

He had a small abrasion/cut on his forehead, but refused medical treatment at the scene.

The other driver was transported to a hospital for treatment.