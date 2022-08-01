Plattsmouth man to serve probation for DUI incident

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who struck a police officer with his arms after driving drunk in town will spend time on probation and complete community service.

Thomas M. Hicks Jr., 29, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He pled guilty in May to a pair of charges stemming from a Jan. 24 drunk-driving offense.

Hicks pled guilty to one Class W misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-first offense and one Class I misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a separate charge of third-degree assault on a peace officer in exchange for his pleas.

A Plattsmouth police officer saw Hicks drive a car in town at 11:17 p.m. Jan. 24. The officer felt Hicks could be driving while intoxicated and followed him until he turned into a driveway on Chicago Ave.

A second officer arrived on scene after Hicks showed several signs of impairment. Deputy County Attorney Michael Johnson said there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and he was slurring his speech. Johnson said Hicks then became very aggressive with both officers as they began to talk to him.

Hicks began swinging his arms at both officers and struck one of them in the lip. The officers also reported that Hicks threatened to kill them several times during the incident.

Johnson said the officers were able to bring Hicks to the ground without additional injuries. They transported him to Cass County Jail and administered a chemical breath test there. The chemical test revealed a blood-alcohol content level of .330. The legal limit is .08.

Johnson told the court Monday that he would recommend probation. He said Hicks had been actively trying to deal with his alcohol issues by going to treatment after his arrest.

Defense attorney Julie Bear also asked the court to issue probation. She said Hicks spent 44 days in Cass County Jail before enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program. He then spent 96 days in treatment.

“His response to this has been very appropriate,” Bear said.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Hicks to spend 18 months on probation. He must wear a continuous alcohol monitoring device, attend a 12-step program such as Alcoholics Anonymous and take part in a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact panel.

Hicks must pay a $500 fine and complete 120 hours of community service. His driver’s license will also be suspended for one year. He will be allowed to obtain an ignition interlock device and install it in his car immediately.