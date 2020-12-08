Plattsmouth man to serve six years in prison in motorcyclist death

PAPILLION – A Plattsmouth man was sentenced on Monday in a Sarpy County court to six years in prison for causing a deadly motorcycle accident on U.S. Highway 75 in August of last year.
Michael Burch, 36, was sentenced by District Court Judge Nathan Cox to serve three years on a charge of motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly, plus three years for leaving the scene of an accident. Both charges are felonies, and Burch is to serve those charges consecutively, said Michael Mills, a Sarpy County attorney.
After he’s out of prison, Burch will be placed in post-release supervision for 24 months on the motor vehicle homicide charge and 18 months on the other charge, Mills said.
“In addition, his driver’s license is revoked for 15 years,” Mills said.
Earlier this year, Burch pleaded no contest to those charges.
“The court takes that as a guilty plea,” Mills said.
The case against Burch occurred one day in August of 2019.
Witnesses saw Burch, who had earlier gotten into an argument with his girlfriend, driving aggressively, speeding and changing lanes on Hwy. 75, Mills said.
He then came upon 47-year-old Jody Emmert who was riding his motorcycle.
According to Mills, Emmert began applying his brakes as Burch was following close behind.
Burch then tried to pass the motorcycle on the shoulder of the highway, and as he came back onto the highway, Burch’s vehicle knocked over the bike with Emmert being thrown onto the pavement, according to Mills.
The incident triggered a secondary accident between two vehicles that resulted in minor injuries. Emmert died at the scene.
Burch drove on, but he later returned to the scene.
“He (Emmert) was just five minutes away from his home,” Mills said.
Burch said the incident was an accident, but the prosecution felt it was intentional, and ultimately, the judge felt it was also intentional, Mills said.
It was an emotional scene in the courtroom on Monday, he added.
“He (Burch) read a statement in court and did apologize in his statement,” Mills said. “He was crying when he read the statement. He also said he hoped the victim’s family has closure.”
A sister of the victim also read a statement that said she forgave him, but that he should spend time in prison, Mills said.
