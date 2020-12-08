Plattsmouth man to serve six years in prison in motorcyclist death

According to Mills, Emmert began applying his brakes as Burch was following close behind.

Burch then tried to pass the motorcycle on the shoulder of the highway, and as he came back onto the highway, Burch’s vehicle knocked over the bike with Emmert being thrown onto the pavement, according to Mills.

The incident triggered a secondary accident between two vehicles that resulted in minor injuries. Emmert died at the scene.

Burch drove on, but he later returned to the scene.

“He (Emmert) was just five minutes away from his home,” Mills said.

Burch said the incident was an accident, but the prosecution felt it was intentional, and ultimately, the judge felt it was also intentional, Mills said.

It was an emotional scene in the courtroom on Monday, he added.

“He (Burch) read a statement in court and did apologize in his statement,” Mills said. “He was crying when he read the statement. He also said he hoped the victim’s family has closure.”

A sister of the victim also read a statement that said she forgave him, but that he should spend time in prison, Mills said.

