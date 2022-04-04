Plattsmouth man to serve time in prison

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will serve additional time in state prison for failing to abide by many terms of his post-release supervision.

Michael D. Winchel, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He was arrested on Dec. 30 after failing to appear for a court hearing that week. He has remained in Cass County Jail since his arrest.

Winchel was placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry in 2011 after he was convicted of two felony charges of enticement of a minor for indecent purposes. He drove into a parking lot in downtown Plattsmouth and asked three young teenage girls to get into his car. He offered alcohol to one of the victims and tried to prevent one of the girls from leaving the car.

Winchel was sentenced to a prison term of two to four years for the crimes. He was also placed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry for 25 years. People on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry are required to report any address changes in a prompt manner.

Winchel spent 60 days in Cass County Jail in 2015 after he failed to tell authorities that he had moved to a different apartment in Plattsmouth. He moved to a location in Iowa later that year and reported that address change.

Police became concerned when they did not receive an update from him in 2020. They learned Winchel had moved to Plattsmouth without notifying anyone about his address change.

Judge Michael Smith ordered Winchel to serve one year in state prison in November 2020 for failing to report the new address. Winchel began serving 18 months of a post-release supervision term after completing his prison sentence.

Authorities learned Winchel then violated many of his post-release supervision requirements. He failed to report to drug testing appointments five times and missed office appointments with probation officials two times. He also admitted consuming alcohol.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde asked the court to send Winchel to prison. He said Winchel had twice been convicted of failing to report an address change and had other entries in his criminal history. The list of previous charges includes violation of a protection order, attempted third-degree assault, attempted burglary, enticement of a minor for indecent purposes and three convictions of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Given the fact that this is the second time this has happened, he is not a suitable candidate to remain on post-release supervision,” Fedde said. “I’d ask that he serve the remaining time he has on post-release supervision in prison and have his post-release supervision revoked.”

Defense attorney Julie Bear said Winchel had already served one year for the underlying charge of violating the sex offender registry. She asked for a prison term that was shorter than 18 months.

Smith ordered Winchel to serve 12 months in the Nebraska Department of Corrections. He will receive credit for the time he has spent in Cass County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.