Plattsmouth man to spend time in jail

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who violated several requirements of his probation term will serve time in Cass County Jail.

Laurence P. Cobb, 46, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for a sentencing hearing. He was convicted of a Class IV felony charge of possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine in May 2018. He was sentenced to 48 months of probation during a court hearing in June 2018.

Cobb was required to abstain from alcohol and drugs as part of his Specialized Substance Abuse Supervision (SSAS) form of probation. He was also required to enroll in cognitive therapy and relapse prevention programs, maintain employment and attend all mandatory drug testing and probation office appointments.

Cobb spent 15 days in Cass County Jail in October 2018 as a probation sanction. He was also ordered to serve 30 days in March 2019, five days in both July 2021 and November 2021 and 15 days in January 2022 for probation sanctions.

Authorities made a motion to revoke his probation after he tested positive for methamphetamine in both August and September 2021. Probation officials said he failed to report to multiple office appointments. They also said he had been discharged from a relapse prevention program due to non-attendance.

Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde said the state felt Cobb was no longer a suitable candidate to remain on probation. He said Cobb’s actions in the past eight months had severely hindered his ability to meet his probation requirements.

Defense attorney Julie Bear told the court several items on the probation report seemed to be incorrect. She said Cobb had told her that he had met with probation officials in both February and March and that he had paid nearly $2,000 in fines and court costs.

Bear also said Cobb had done well on probation for the first three years before he was displaced from his residence in September 2021. She asked the court to keep the status quo.

Judge Michael Smith said Cobb had made progress on probation but had also failed to show up for testing and custodial sanctions. He said there needed to be some accountability for those actions.

Smith ordered Cobb to serve 270 days in Cass County Jail with credit for 16 days already served. He also ordered him to serve 12 months of post-release supervision. Cobb will be allowed to turn himself in at Cass County Jail on April 8.

