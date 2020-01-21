THURMAN, IOWA – Two people from Plattsmouth were recently arrested in Fremont County, Iowa, on burglary and theft charges, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.
The two were identified as Joseph W. Hofler, 57, and Laura Marie
Gillespie, 41.
According to the sheriff’s department, the arrest stemmed after a call came from the owner of a flooded-out business property in Thurman
on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. alleging that two people had taken items from the location.
After an investigation at the scene deputies arrested Hofler and Gillespie for burglary third degree and theft fourth degree and transported them to the Fremont County Jail on a $5,000 cash surety bond.
Both were released after posting bond. The incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.