Plattsmouth mayor goes to school

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert went to school last week.

Lambert discussed his daily activities to third graders at Plattsmouth Elementary School. He was accompanied by City Administrator Emily Bausch.

The mayor mentioned some of his official responsibilities and responded to student questions on some personal tidbits

“I like pizza, especially pepperoni pizza,” Lambert told the students.

He and his wife have four grandchildren, all boys.

“The job of mayor is not a full-time job,” Lambert said. “I have another job.”

He enjoys being out among the residents to hear what they want for the city, Lambert said.

He also serves as a city ambassador, always promoting the good points of Plattsmouth.

Lambert works daily with Bausch, who oversees all city departments.

“She is their boss,” he told the students.

He talked briefly on how ordinances are created.

Lambert also explained that the city council has eight members representing four wards.

“My favorite part is getting to see Plattsmouth grow and thrive,” he said. “Some days are more fun than other days, but I enjoy it.”

That included his visit with the students, Lambert said later.

“That was good,” he said. “I enjoyed it.”