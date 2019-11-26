PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth men have been arrested on burglary and theft charges as a result of an investigation involving stolen tires.
The men were identified as Larry C. Stearns, 48, and Scott D. Hamacher, 40, according to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann.
They were arrested last Friday, he said.
An investigation originated Oct. 26 when a witness reported two individuals loading tires into a pickup truck before 5 a.m. at Transwood Logistics in Louisville, according to Brueggemann.
A responding deputy learned eight truck tires were stolen from that company.
An investigator was assigned the case and over the course of the investigation discovered another theft of eight tires from Transwood. Authorities were able to retrieve all 16 tires from different locations, Brueggemann said.
The value of the tires totaled more than $5,000. Both arrestees were employees of that company, he said.