Plattsmouth men charged with burglary, theft

PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth men have been arrested following an investigation on a burglary and theft report in late May.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said the two arrested are William D. Gurwell, 37, and Gerald D. Storovich, 41.

On May 28, a burglary and theft was reported in Louisville and a deputy from his department responded to that report, the sheriff said.

The case was then forwarded to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Following the investigation, arrest warrants were applied for and obtained, Brueggemann said.

On Wednesday, Storovich was arrested during a traffic stop in Plattsmouth, while Gurwell was arrested at his place of employment in Gretna. Both were taken to the Cass County Jail.

Both are charged with burglary and theft by unlawful taking $5,000-plus.

As of Thursday, bonds had not yet been set for each man.

