PLATTSMOUTH – Two Plattsmouth men admitted Monday morning that they had assaulted female victims during arguments this past winter.
Danny L. Brodersen II, 43, appeared in the day’s first case. He pled guilty to a Class I misdemeanor charge of negligent child abuse. The state agreed to reduce its original Class IIIA felony charge of commit child abuse-intentional in exchange for the plea.
Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Brodersen and a female teenager became involved in a physical argument Jan. 6. Brodersen grabbed the female by the neck and pinned her to the ground. Fedde said this was painful for the female and fit the definition of child abuse.
Brodersen remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place July 8.
Kennin B. Colestock, 40, appeared in the day’s second case. He pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree. The state agreed to dismiss a Class IIIA felony charge of strangulation in exchange for his admission.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Colestock and a female became involved in a verbal argument on the evening of Jan. 24. The argument turned physical after the female went to a garage to smoke a cigarette in a car.
Colestock reached into the car and began choking the woman. He then struck her several times and caused bruises and bleeding.
A Plattsmouth police officer responded to the scene and observed bruises on her cheek and blood coming from her mouth. Sunde said the officer also saw a scratch mark on the woman’s chest.
Colestock remains free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place July 8.