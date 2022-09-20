 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plattsmouth motorcyclist hurt in Tuesday accident

  • Updated
motorcycle accident tuesday

Plattsmouth rescue crews are seen in the distance responding to a motorcycle/truck collision at Webster Boulevard and First Avenue Tuesday morning. The motorcyclist struck the back of the large truck in the foreground and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Omaha.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Sheriff's Office/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – A 56-year-old Plattsmouth man was injured Tuesday morning when his motorcycle collided with a Mack truck just north of Plattsmouth.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 9:59 a.m. deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire and rescue personnel, responded to a two-vehicle accident at Webster Blvd. and First Avenue.

The sheriff said a 2020 Mack truck pulling a side dump trailer and driven by John Galen Fada, 73, of Glenwood, Iowa, was heading east on Webster and attempted to turn north on First Ave.

Fada did not see any vehicles in oncoming traffic and attempted to make the turn, the sheriff said. Fada said the front of the truck was already through the intersection when a motorcycle ran into the right far rear dually wheel. The motorcycle was a 2005 Harley Davidson and operated by Joseph L. Pohlmeier, who was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by a medical helicopter.

The accident was still under investigation as of Tuesday evening.

