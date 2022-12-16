Plattsmouth musicians create Christmas memories on stage

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth musicians gave Christmas presents of uplifting chords, melodies and harmonies to hundreds of people Thursday night on the school stage.

Plattsmouth High School band and choir students showcased their musical gifts in front of a large crowd in the PHS auditorium. Area residents traveled through snowy weather outside to watch a concert entitled “Remembering December.”

Chris Work directed choir ensembles and Jeremy Haupt directed the concert band. Work told the crowd he was grateful to see everyone in the audience.

“We certainly appreciate you coming out tonight,” Work said.

The choir and band groups played 12 songs during the 55-minute concert. Choir students opened the evening with a candlelight performance of “Silent Night.” They walked down the auditorium aisles holding candles and sang the final notes with everyone showing their candles on stage.

The concert band played “Celebration,” “The Holly and the Ivy,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “The 3-Minute Nutcracker” during the concert. Jayden Hamilton, Ava Thornton, Rutheleen Riedel, Lee Henry and Victoria Molkenbur performed on flute, Julianna Hamilton played oboe and Wyatt Cook played bassoon.

Sandra Selby, Lucy Alldredge, Gavin Thornton and Savana Robertson performed on clarinet and Alexa Abercrombie and Emma Horner played bass clarinet. Jaycee Galvin and Kristyn Holman played alto saxophone, Joshua Schreiber played tenor saxophone and Alyssa Keyser played baritone saxophone.

Samantha McKnight, Max Perry, Anna Owen, Malie Todd, Alden McKnight, Ryan Gradoville, Mason Durow, Jezzek Headley and Natalya Reinarz-Muller formed the trumpet section. Kaia Shotkoski, Kayleigh Crump and Olivia Payton formed the horn section, and Gavin Thompson, Izzy McGraw, J.D. Meisinger and Wyatt Jamvold performed on trombone.

Hunter Mendes, Andrew Hipsher and Andrew Wood played euphonium and Lily-Ann Smidt, Dodani Cruz-Rivera and Josh Gradoville played tuba. Nick Jones, Christian Parks, Nate Reyes, Ashlynn Abercrombie, Jette Ausch-Schwelk, London Drewes, Josh Hudson, Cole McManigal, Meredith Smith and Makaylla Stiles performed on percussion instruments.

Members of Plattsmouth Chorale sang a pair of songs during the night. They performed “A La Media Noche” and “Once Upon a December” on risers on the stage.

Chorale members include Lauren Albers, Annaclaire Brink, Macie Brott, Jersey Brummond, Yesenia Cardenas, Gabby Cobb, Fallyn Crom, Kayleigh Crump, Ashley Cureton, Maddy Danner, Aubree Day-Garrido, Hailey Drewes, Rebekah Fountain, Erin Garrean, Jayden Greise, Karlie Gunter, Lilyanna Guthner, Caitlyn Hoctor, Addison Iddings, Righley Jakapovic, Reagan Lesley, Kennedy Ludwig, Mariana Macias-Palomar, Micheala Mahoney, Izzy McGraw, Nikolija Miljanic, Victoria Molkenbur, Rochelle Morehead, Baylie O’Connell, Lena Perez, Kailey Pettis, Samantha Pettis, Rutheleen Riedel, Lily-Ann Smidt, Kaylee Stenger, Joirdan Stevens, Ava Thornton, Lily Traver, Olivia VanHouten, Molly Vaughn, Kyleigh Willett and Aly Winters.

The Macho Voce tenor and bass group presented two songs at the concert. Eli Horner and Joshua Schreiber each sang solos on “White Christmas,” and the group added “A Gentleman’s Christmas” to the evening’s lineup.

Macho Voce members include Gavin Bachman, Xavier Colima-Franklin, Tucker Coulon, Dodani Cruz-Rivera, Ryan Gradoville, Eli Horner, Tobin Loper, Gage Olsen, Peyton Onik, Orion Parker, Christian Parks, Zane Pedersen, Joshua Schreiber, Seth Schroeder and Gavin Thornton.

The Bella Voce soprano and alto group sang two songs for the audience. They performed “Mary Did You Know?” and “The Twelve Days After Christmas” on stage.

Bella Voce members include Lucy Alldredge, Andrew Hipsher, Ava Morehead, Carlee Petereit, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Ashley Sporven, Joscelyn Tellinghuisen, Holly Wilson and Gertie Yoder.

Members of the Plattsmouth jazz band and show choir performed after the concert at a bake sale. Homemade cookies, snacks, hot apple cider and hot chocolate were on sale in the commons. All proceeds will benefit Out of the Blue show choir members during their performance season.