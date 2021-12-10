Plattsmouth musicians make Christmas memories on stage

PLATTSMOUTH – Area residents heard songs of the season in full surround sound Thursday night during Plattsmouth High School’s Christmas band and choir concert.

Dozens of PHS students took part in a 35-minute concert in the high school auditorium. They shared the stage for many Christmas songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “Silent Night” and “A Family Christmas Spectacular.” They performed in front of a large audience at the event.

Chris Work and Tina Harvey told everyone in attendance that they appreciated their encouragement of the PHS music department. Work leads the choir program and Harvey directs the band program at the school.

“Thank you all for your support,” Work said on stage.

Choir members walked down the aisles of the auditorium for their opening rendition of “Silent Night.” They held candles and sang as they entered the darkened auditorium. The lights turned on after students finished the final verse.

Plattsmouth senior Taylor Hardesty displayed her capstone project for the audience as a guest conductor. She led a percussion ensemble from the director’s spot on stage. She has served in several leadership positions for the band during the school year.

Choir and band students sang and played several songs before they delivered a combined performance of “A Family Christmas Spectacular.” Work also invited all PHS music alumni to join the choir on stage to help sing. He told the audience this was the 12th straight year the Blue Devils had ended their Christmas concert with the song.

Students continued playing festive songs after the main concert. The music department held a fund-raiser in the PHS commons that featured performances from jazz band and vocal soloists. Show choir members also presented their full program for the first time.

