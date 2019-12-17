PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth students celebrated the Christmas season Monday night by performing successful scales for a cheerful audience.
A standing-room-only crowd packed the high school auditorium for the 90-minute winter concert. Hundreds of people watched vocal and instrumental groups filled with students in grades 9-12.
The event included performances from the concert band, jazz band, percussion ensemble, PHS Chorale, Macho Voce, Bella Voce and Sapphire & Ice Express. Vocal groups began the evening and the percussion ensemble, jazz band and concert band played after them. The evening finished with all chorus and band students combining on “Family Christmas Spectacular” for the audience.
Three PHS students had starring solos in the concert band’s performance of “Christmas Concerto #2.” Taylor Sunderman played trombone, Libby Baxter performed on clarinet and Ryan Kiroff played alto saxophone. Audience members gave all three musicians loud ovations after their solos.
The evening concluded with a cookie walk fund-raiser in the commons area after the concert. Several ensembles performed for people during the event. Students and parents sold hot chocolate, apple cider and boxes of homemade cookies to residents.
The cookie walk event helped the music department raise money for several projects. Similar fund-raising events have allowed music teachers to purchase instruments and equipment for student groups for many years.