Plattsmouth musicians sing at school concert

PLATTSMOUTH – Soulful sounds, smiling students and a few sunglasses were all part of the Plattsmouth vocal department’s fall concert Monday night.

Dozens of high school choir students took part in an hour-long concert inside the PHS auditorium. A large crowd came to the concert to watch several ensembles and the Plattsmouth show choir on stage. Director Chris Work said he appreciated the community support that was on display during the night.

“This is the fullest I can remember the auditorium being in a long time,” Work told the audience. “Thank you for supporting these students. It means a great deal to everyone.”

Plattsmouth’s advanced treble ensemble Bella Voce began the evening with the national anthem. Students then sang three pieces for the audience. They performed a ballad called “I Loved You” and wore sunglasses for their upbeat version of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” They ended their portion of the concert with a piece entitled “Muusika.” They performed the final selection in the Estonian language.

Students in the bass ensemble Macho Voce then shared the stage with Bella Voce for a Billy Joel song entitled “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me.” Macho Voce followed the combined performance with three works. Seth Schroeder delivered a solo on “Journey On” and the group used several props for “If You’ve Only Got a Mustache.” Singers finished with a John Leavitt work entitled “Set Me as a Seal.”

Members of the PHS Chorale moved to risers on the stage for a combined performance of “Connected” with Macho Voce. PHS Chorale students then delivered three songs for the crowd. These included “Changes,” “Tshotsholoza” and “Heart, We Will Forget Him!” Lilyanna Guthner, Aly Winters and Karlie Gunter performed solos during “Changes.”

The concert ended with three routines from the Out of the Blue show choir. The audience watched 26 girls and boys sing and dance together across the stage. They performed “Live and Let Die,” “Father of All” and “Killer Instinct.” Andrew Hipsher delivered a solo on “Live and Let Die” and Gertie Yoder was in the spotlight for a solo on “Killer Instinct.”

Work said the Blue Devils will learn three more songs for their final show. Plattsmouth will travel to several show choir competitions during the winter.

Bella Voce members include Lucy Alldredge, Andrew Hipsher, Ava Morehead, Carlee Petereit, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Ashley Sporven, Joscelyn Tellinghuisen, Holly Wilson and Gertie Yoder.

Macho Voce members include Gavin Bachman, Xavier Colima-Franklin, Tucker Coulon, Dodani Cruz-Rivera, Ryan Gradoville, Eli Horner, Tobin Loper, Gage Olsen, Peyton Onik, Orion Parker, Christian Parks, Zane Pedersen, Joshua Schreiber, Seth Schroeder and Gavin Thornton.

PHS Chorale members include Lauren Albers, Annaclaire Brink, Macie Brott, Jersey Brummond, Yesenia Cardenas, Gabby Cobb, Story Coplien, Fallyn Crom, Kayleigh Crump, Ashley Cureton, Maddy Danner, Aubree Day-Garrido, Hailey Drewes, Rebekah Fountain, Erin Garrean, Jayden Greise, Karlie Gunter, Lilyanna Guthner, Caitlyn Hoctor, Addison Iddings, Righley Jakapovic, Reagan Lesley, Kennedy Ludwig, Mariana Macias-Palomar, Micheala Mahoney, Izzy McGraw, Nikolija Miljanic, Victoria Molkenbur, Rochelle Morehead, Baylie O’Connell, Lena Perez, Kailey Pettis, Samantha Pettis, Rutheleen Riedel, Lily-Ann Smidt, Kaylee Stenger, Joirdan Stevens, Ava Thornton, Lily Traver, Olivia VanHouten, Molly Vaughn, Kyleigh Willett and Aly Winters.

Out of the Blue members include Lauren Albers, Lucy Alldredge, Peyton Blankman, Alyce Combs, Tucker Coulon, Brock Endorf, Karlie Gunter, Andrew Hipsher, Eli Horner, Izzy McGraw, Ava Morehead, Ava Nolde, Gage Olsen, Carlee Petereit, Maddy Quimby, Ivy Schmidt, Sandra Selby, Kevin Sohl, Seth Thompson, Ava Thornton, Gavin Thornton, Molly Vaughn, Justine Villamonte, Tucker Volwiler, Holly Wilson and Gertie Yoder.