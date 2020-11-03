Plattsmouth names new public works director/assistant city administrator

PLATTSMOUTH – The City of Plattsmouth has a new director of public works, who will also serve as a new assistant city administrator.
The City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved the appointment of Emily Bausch, who comes from the community of Adams. She will replace Steve Rathman, the city’s police chief, who has also been serving in the public works position on a temporary basis since August following the resignation of Neil Frodermann.
Bausch comes to Plattsmouth from the Lincoln office of Olsson Engineering where she has served as its community and economic development coordinator.
“We recruited her,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “She is very familiar with Plattsmouth and helped us on our sewer separation project and other projects. She is a great hire for the city.”
As public works director, Bausch will oversee the operations of the city’s water, wastewater, streets, buildings and grounds departments.
Bausch will also serve in the new position of assistant city administrator to help with the growing demands of the city administration, Lambert said.
Her total annual salary for the two positions will be $90,000.
She will begin her duties on Jan. 1, 2021.
Her past employment resume includes being development specialist for four years with the Southeast Nebraska Development District of which Plattsmouth was once a member, Lambert said.
“It’s impressive,” he said of her resume.
Bausch, who attended Monday’s council meeting, said after the vote, “I am really excited. This is a big chapter in my life. I am humbled and honored and I look forward to working for you.”
City Administrator Erv Portis said, “This is a home run hire.”
While the council welcomed Bausch, they said good-bye to council member Wanda Wiemer, who represented Ward 3.
She announced her resignation earlier this year and Monday was her last meeting.
“You will be missed,” Lambert told Wiemer. “We hate to see you go.”
Portis added, “It’s really a big deal in serving the community the way you have.”
Wiemer said she is moving to Lincoln to be closer to her mother.
Her seat will be taken by either Jeff Kindig or Jim Forrest depending on Tuesday’s election.
