Plattsmouth names new public works director/assistant city administrator

PLATTSMOUTH – The City of Plattsmouth has a new director of public works, who will also serve as a new assistant city administrator.

The City Council on Monday evening unanimously approved the appointment of Emily Bausch, who comes from the community of Adams. She will replace Steve Rathman, the city’s police chief, who has also been serving in the public works position on a temporary basis since August following the resignation of Neil Frodermann.

Bausch comes to Plattsmouth from the Lincoln office of Olsson Engineering where she has served as its community and economic development coordinator.

“We recruited her,” said Mayor Paul Lambert. “She is very familiar with Plattsmouth and helped us on our sewer separation project and other projects. She is a great hire for the city.”

As public works director, Bausch will oversee the operations of the city’s water, wastewater, streets, buildings and grounds departments.

Bausch will also serve in the new position of assistant city administrator to help with the growing demands of the city administration, Lambert said.

Her total annual salary for the two positions will be $90,000.

She will begin her duties on Jan. 1, 2021.