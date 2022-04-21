Plattsmouth native earns major scientific award

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Alexis Stanley was at the head of her high school class when it came to scientific knowledge.

She has remained in that top-notch spot for her scientific work in college as well.

The Plattsmouth native earned the President’s Award at the 60th annual Northeast Algal Society (NEAS) meeting in Burlington, Vt., this month. The NEAS is a regional phycological society dedicated to the advancement of algal research and education in the northeastern region of the United States and eastern region of Canada.

Stanley is an undergraduate laboratory assistant at the University of Maine. She was thrilled to receive the prestigious award for her work on a specific species of algal matter.

“It was an honor to receive this award, and a joyous experience to be able to share my work and be met with such enthusiasm,” Stanley said. “I’m very thankful for all the people who helped me with my research and continue to do so.”

Stanley is currently researching the algal species “Porphyra umbilicalis” as part of her undergraduate work at Maine. She is an assistant in Susan Brawley’s lab in the university’s School of Marine Sciences. She is studying “Porphyra umbilicalis” and its ability to be a model system for laboratory and aquaculture applications.

Stanley created a poster that was entitled “Developing ‘Porphyra umbilicalis’ as an Easy-to-Use Model System” and presented it at the conference. Her poster detailed her work mimicking the environmental and tidal conditions of the northwest Atlantic Ocean coast. She wanted to see if the neutral spores of “Porphyra umbilicalis” could be produced in high-enough numbers to support the species as a model system, which would allow it to become more accessible for research.

Professionals from across the United States and Canada listened to Stanley’s speech. They selected her for the President’s Award because they felt it was the best presentation by an undergraduate student at the Northeast Algal Symposium. They chose her as the winner based on the clarity of her presentation, her direct participation in the research and her ability to speak about her work to the audience during the poster session.

Brawley and Joshua Kelley, an assistant professor of biochemistry in the University of Maine’s Department of Molecular and Biomedical Sciences, received a research subcontract from the National Science Foundation. This money helped support Stanley’s algal research.

The University of Maine is the state’s public research university and is a Carnegie R1 top-tier research institution. It is the state’s land grant, sea grant and space grant university.

Stanley is scheduled to graduate from Maine in May 2022. She will earn a Bachelor of Science degree in marine sciences from the school.

