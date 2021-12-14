Plattsmouth native named Coast Guardsman of Year

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Gerrod Britton has always been a hero to friends and family members for his service in the United States Coast Guard.

The Plattsmouth native was recognized as a national hero during a prestigious ceremony on Friday.

Britton accepted the United Service Organizations (USO) Coast Guardsman of the Year Award in Morro Bay, Calif. He received a commemorative plaque with special patches and insignias in front of fellow Coast Guard veterans in the oceanside ceremony.

Britton said he was humbled to receive the national award. He was surprised when Benjamin Snider, officer in charge of U.S. Coast Guard Station Morro Bay, told him he had been selected.

“When I found out that I was going to be receiving this award I was completely caught off guard and honored at the same time,” Britton said. “My officer in charge nominated me for the award before I knew anything about it, so a huge thank you to Senior Chief Snider, and of course the USO!”

Britton was traveling on Highway 101 in California in an off-duty capacity on July 5, 2020. He witnessed the vehicle in front of him cross the median and crash into oncoming traffic lanes. Britton pulled over his own car to the side of the road, contacted emergency dispatchers and decided to help those trapped in the vehicle.

The car that was involved in the accident was overturned and resting on its roof with three men trapped inside. Britton was able to remove two of the men and get them to safety. He then returned to the car to help the third man, who was severely injured and trapped underneath the car.

The situation became even more serious when the car began to catch fire. A second bystander helped Britton lift the car with their bare hands and place the unstable vehicle on its side. This allowed Britton to remove the now-unconscious male through a broken window. He was able to do this only seconds before the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Britton was able to pull the third man to a safe spot away from the car. He performed CPR on the victim and attempted to control bleeding caused by multiple injuries.

Britton said his experiences in the Coast Guard played a big role in his response to the accident.

“When I saw the accident my only thought was to go do whatever I needed to do to help,” Britton said. “In the Coast Guard we train to be constantly ready to save lives, and that mindset doesn’t change just because we aren’t in uniform. The Coast Guard is full of people who would’ve acted exactly as I did in that situation.”

Britton said his upbringing in Plattsmouth also made a difference on that day.

“Growing up in Plattsmouth I always had the strong sense that I was part of a community, a community that was there to help each other in times of need,” Britton said. “Growing up in a small town undoubtedly helped to foster the same core values that the Coast Guard lives by: honor, respect and devotion to duty.”

Britton was one of six people to receive national awards from the USO. Breanna Jessop (United States Army), Seth Dewey (United States Marine Corps), Johnnharley Delacruz (United States Navy), Ryan Daggett (United States Air Force) and Francisco Javier Luna (United States National Guard) represented their respective military branches.

