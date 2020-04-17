Plattsmouth native named Doane student president

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CRETE – Plattsmouth native Haley Miller has approached all of her extracurricular activities with a servant heart.

That attitude helped her land one of the most prestigious student jobs on the Doane University campus this week.

Doane students chose Miller to be president of the 2020-21 Student Congress during a campus-wide election. Miller won a three-way race for the top seat on the Student Congress with 54 percent of the vote. Doane students cast electronic ballots from 10 a.m. on April 14 to 5 p.m. on April 15 in the election.

The Plattsmouth High School graduate said she was thrilled to earn an opportunity to represent her classmates as president. She will serve in her post throughout the 2020-21 academic year. She has been a senator on the Student Congress each of the past two years.

“I am extremely honored to be elected the new Doane Student Congress President,” Miller said. “It has been my dream since I joined Student Congress my freshman year of college. It’s incredible how much support I received from my fellow students when I decided that I was going to run.”