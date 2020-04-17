Plattsmouth native named Doane student president

CRETE – Plattsmouth native Haley Miller has approached all of her extracurricular activities with a servant heart.
That attitude helped her land one of the most prestigious student jobs on the Doane University campus this week.
Doane students chose Miller to be president of the 2020-21 Student Congress during a campus-wide election. Miller won a three-way race for the top seat on the Student Congress with 54 percent of the vote. Doane students cast electronic ballots from 10 a.m. on April 14 to 5 p.m. on April 15 in the election.
The Plattsmouth High School graduate said she was thrilled to earn an opportunity to represent her classmates as president. She will serve in her post throughout the 2020-21 academic year. She has been a senator on the Student Congress each of the past two years.
“I am extremely honored to be elected the new Doane Student Congress President,” Miller said. “It has been my dream since I joined Student Congress my freshman year of college. It’s incredible how much support I received from my fellow students when I decided that I was going to run.”
Student Congress members represent and promote student interests and opinions at Doane. They meet with the Doane University Board of Trustees twice each year as representatives of the student body, and they allocate funds from student fees to campus-recognized organizations. They also sponsor many academic and social events throughout the school year.
Miller said her interest in student government began when she was a Student Council member at Plattsmouth. She took part in many Student Council activities and represented the school at the Nebraska Association of Student Councils.
“Being a part of Plattsmouth’s Student Council was a major building block of the person I am today,” Miller said. “Through Student Council in high school, I learned that I was passionate for representing others and making sure their voices are heard. I also gained great experiences working with administration, and overall my confidence increased.”
Miller was involved in National Honor Society, yearbook, track and field, cross country, powerlifting, Letter Club and Helping Hands Club at Plattsmouth. She is a member of Doane’s track and field program and is pursuing a double major in biology and chemistry. She is a member of the Hansen Leadership Program at the school and is a teaching assistant and orientation leader.
