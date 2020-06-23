Plattsmouth officials announce apartment units for old high school, parking lot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert this week said the old Plattsmouth High School building on Main Street was just two years or so away from demolition for its deteriorating condition.

But now, this structure, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, will be reborn with a classy update.

“This is a big step for the community,” Lambert said.

The mayor, along with City Administrator Erv Portis, announced on Tuesday that the final major financial hurdle has been cleared for a developer to renovate the structure into apartments.

That came in the form of a $1.2 million tax credit grant from the Nebraska Investment Financial Authority last Friday to MDX, L.L.C. of Omaha.

With that grant in place, MDX will now proceed with its $10 million project to convert the structure into apartments, plus build two smaller apartment buildings in the vacant parking lot in the back.

“I’m very excited not just about saving the building, but to see it put to good use by a firm investing $10 million in our community,” Lambert said. “This structure has a lot of meaning in our community.”