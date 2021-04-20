Plattsmouth officials praise recent action by rescue staff

“What this crew did was nothing short of extraordinary,” he said. “I want to not only highlight these individuals and the amazing work they did, I also want to point out that this would not have been possible without our increased level of staffing.

“Having the appropriate level of manpower in the station and ready to respond at a moment’s notice changed something that may have been a tragedy and turned it into the best possible outcome. Due to the increased staffing and local volunteers, we were able to respond in the middle of the night with two ambulances,” Lohmeier said.

According to Lohmeier, a crew arrived within five minutes of being called, with the delivery occurring within four minutes after arrival.

The resuscitation of the baby immediately started with all of this occurring within 10 minutes of the initial call time.

“This is just one example of the many positives that have come from increasing our staffing,” Lohmeier said. “This level of proficiency and rapid response times would not be possible without the support of our city leadership. Plattsmouth EMS would like to thank all involved for putting us in a position to be successful and impact lives wherever we can.”