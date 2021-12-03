Plattsmouth Optimist Club presents service awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Optimist Club members celebrated the community service of three people with prestigious awards at a recent banquet.

Members honored Duane Denton, Megan Poppen and Cadence Fulfs at the annual Optimist Awards Banquet in November. They met inside the new career and technical education building at Plattsmouth High School. Fifty-four Plattsmouth Optimist Club members and guests participated in the event.

Plattsmouth Optimist Club President Ted Wehrbein said he was pleased with the number of people who were present for the evening’s ceremony. The group was unable to have an in-person banquet last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Plattsmouth resident Duane Denton earned the “Friend of Youth Award” from the group. Wehrbein said Denton has played an instrumental role in the lives of many children with his leadership and mentoring skills.

“This award is for significant volunteer work in the community,” Wehrbein said. “For many years Duane has coached middle school football and coached third-grade through sixth-grade football and baseball teams through the Plattsmouth Junior Youth Association. He also assists with numerous Cub Scout Pack 477 activities.”

Plattsmouth High School teacher and coach Megan Poppen earned the “110 Percent Award” from the organization. Wehrbein said Poppen has used her talents to influence and inspire many students.

“This award is presented to those paid positions who go ‘beyond the call of duty’ and give extra efforts in their vocation,” Wehrbein said. “Megan is a high school science teacher working with special education students and leads the Student Council. She is the technology facilitator of the high school and is assistant coach for volleyball and track.”

Plattsmouth High School senior Cadence Fulfs earned the “Outstanding Youth Award” from Plattsmouth Optimist Club members. Wehrbein said Fulfs has been an active member of the community and has been a good role model for others.

“Cadence was selected by teachers of her Plattsmouth senior class and the Plattsmouth Optimist Club as an individual who exemplifies the Optimist Creed,” Wehrbein said. “Cadence is active in National Honor Society, Junior Optimist International Club, DECA and cheer squad, as well as many other church and school activities. She plans to attend Concordia University in Seward majoring in theology.”

Plattsmouth Optimist Club members present awards to people each year who have gone above and beyond in their community service. Award recipients have made a noticeable difference for youth and adults in the Plattsmouth area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.