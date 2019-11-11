PLATTSMOUTH – Hundreds of Plattsmouth students, teachers and community members came together Monday morning to salute those who have served in the United States military.
Plattsmouth High School held its annual Veterans Day ceremony inside the main gym. The 55-minute event included keynote speeches, patriotic songs, presentation of colors and recognition of local veterans in all military branches.
Plattsmouth High School Principal Todd Halvorsen began the morning by explaining to students why they were gathering together. He said veterans have defended freedoms with their work both at home and overseas. He said those efforts had strengthened the country since the Declaration of Independence in 1776.
“We appreciate the sacrifices these men and women have made for us,” Halvorsen said. “They have given all of us the opportunity to move forward in our country and be free.”
Air Force Junior ROTC members Kelsey Blinston, Joseph Cole, Taylor Jones and Aleea Stanford presented the colors to the crowd and staff members then sang the national anthem. PHS Assistant Principal Kim Caniglia followed them by reading names of students who were planning to join the military after graduation.
Caniglia is one of 17 staff members, substitute teachers or school board members at Plattsmouth who are veterans. Brenda Koch (U.S. Navy) and Danielle Drewes (U.S. Air Force) work at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center and Plattsmouth Elementary School. Homer Backer (U.S. Army), Mandi Crick (U.S. Army National Guard), Larry Kress (U.S. Army) and Raymond Player (U.S. Air Force) all work at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.
Caniglia (U.S. Army and Army National Guard), Lt. Col. Ernest DeSimone (U.S. Air Force), Chief Master Sergeant Bruce Price (U.S. Air Force), Janel Schweitzer (U.S. Air Force) and Rick Titus (U.S. Army National Guard) all work at Plattsmouth High School. Don Gilpin (U.S. Air Force), Matt Glup (U.S. Army Reserves), Tom Graeve (U.S. Army) and Michael Pauly (U.S. Air Force) are either substitute teachers or school board members.
The audience then heard from keynote speakers Kasey Potts and Angela Schermer. Both are spouses of currently-deployed military members. Potts has been a military spouse for ten years and Schermer has been a military spouse for 21 years.
Halvorsen said he felt it was important for students to understand that families had to adjust their lives in many ways when husbands or wives were asked to serve away from home.
“Military families make great sacrifices,” Halvorsen said. “When a spouse is deployed for six or seven months, those are six or seven months where there is not a lot of communication. Sometimes there might be a chance to write a letter or make a phone call, but 90 percent of the time that isn’t the case. When they’re gone, they are gone.”
Potts told the audience that flexibility and organization are two traits that are essential for military families.
“When you are in this position you learn how to make adjustments,” Potts said. “I make Plan A, Plan B and use up all of the other letters of the alphabet. Sometimes it has been Plan AA or BB.
“Right now most of my extended family is in either Indiana or Kentucky, so it’s hard to get together with them. This year will be the first time in seven years that I’ll be able to be with family on a holiday. We don’t take those types of things for granted anymore. We appreciate them much more now.”
Schermer and her family have been stationed in places such as South Korea, New Jersey, Hawaii, Kansas and England during the past 21 years. She told the crowd Offutt Air Force Base was their 12th change of station in two decades.
Schermer said it was important for military families to take a glass-half-full approach to every situation. She shared a story with the audience about her family’s time living in England in 2011. Her husband received 36 hours of notice that he would be deployed to an operation in Libya, which was emotionally challenging for everyone involved.
“Life is hard, but you have to keep it in perspective,” Schermer said. “You learn that someone, somewhere has it harder than you.
“It was tough when my husband had only 36 hours of notice, but it was better than the spouse that had only 12 hours of notice, or the spouse that didn’t know when their family was coming home. You always have to keep things in perspective.”
Schermer said her family’s experiences had made her appreciate all of the freedoms found in America. She asked the audience to cherish those abilities and keep veterans in their thoughts.
“Please don’t ever forget what our veterans have done for you and our country,” Schermer said.
The audience then listened to two musical groups. Pat Carroll, Larry Jensen, Ron Kolb and Terry Little performed several songs as the Old Krusty Minstrels. All four band members are veterans. Little, Kolb and Jensen all served in the U.S. Air Force and Carroll served in the U.S. Navy.
Members of the PHS concert band played a patriotic melody entitled “United We Stand” for the crowd. The band also played “Armed Forces Parade” as veterans were recognized with their military branches earlier in the morning.
Halvorsen ended the ceremony by asking students to contemplate the positive parts of their lives. He said veterans embodied the type of teamwork and cooperation that everyone needs in order to be successful.
“I hope this morning has been a chance for you to think about things and remember that we’re all in this together,” Halvorsen said. “No matter what you will do in life, somebody laid the groundwork for you to accomplish your goals.”