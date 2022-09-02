Plattsmouth plays Bennington tough early, but loses 38-0

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a tough assignment for Plattsmouth, taking on top-ranked and defending state champion Bennington.

But, it was also Plattsmouth’s first home game of the season and with a large vocal crowd behind them the Blue Devils took it to the mighty Badgers early on.

“They came out ready to play,” head coach Curtis Larsen said later.

Junior Ethan Walker got the crowd in a frenzy by returning the opening kickoff to the visitors 37-yard line.

They were unable to score on that opportunity, but on the next possession got down to the Badger 26. A major upset possibly?

It would not be.

An intercepted pass stopped that threat, and while the Blue Devil defense continued to fight hard, the talent of the visitors eventually took over.

A field goal and a late touchdown pass gave Bennington a 10-0 halftime lead.

Then, with one minute gone in the third, senior Nick Colvert ran 44 yards for a score giving Bennington the momentum it would not relinquish. Five minutes later, it was 24-0, then 31-0.

The final score was 38-0.

The loss dropped Plattsmouth’s record to 0-2, but Larsen liked how his team improved from the previous week.

“We played so much better this week than last week,” he said.