Plattsmouth police begins new K9 program

PLATTSMOUTH - The Plattsmouth Police Department has created a new K9 program.

The department has assigned officer Alex Drake as its new K9 handler and has partnered her up with Ares, a one-and-a-half year old Belgian Malinois.

Both of them will begin training together soon, helping to bring a valuable resource in the department’s mission to protect the Plattsmouth community, the department said on its Facebook page.

The department also thanked many community partners for their financial support in helping launch this new service to the community.

