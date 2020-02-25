Plattsmouth police catch burglars at car dealership

PLATTSMOUTH – Two adult males and a juvenile male were caught by Plattsmouth police early Monday morning in an apparent attempt to break into a local business.

According to the police department, officers on routine patrol around 2 a.m. discovered a burglary in progress at Henry-Hobscheidt Motors, 213 Chicago Ave.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The officers noticed several individuals attempting to hide in a black SUV in the immediate area of the business. An investigation revealed that a window had been broken out of the business in an attempt to gain entrance into the building, the department said.

The investigation led to the arrest of three males - Stephen Carter, 27, Jordan Rambo Mitchell, 18, and a 17-year-old male, all from the Kansas City, Mo., area.

A fourth suspect fled the scene and was not immediately located. The adult males were booked into the Cass County Jail and the juvenile was turned over to state probation and housed at the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

All were charged with criminal mischief, burglary and possession of burglar’s tools.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0