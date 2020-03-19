Plattsmouth police chief issues safety bulletin

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman has issued the following statement on current department procedures to limit the exposure of the COVID-19 virus to his officers:

“Citizens may notice some changes in the way that officers interact with them in the community. They may practice social distancing, limit handshaking, and follow the recommended guidelines from federal, state and local experts.

In addition:

*Police officers are authorized to use telephone reporting for service calls that do not require an immediate police response. We request that these calls be reported to the police department’s non-emergency number, 402-296-3311.

*All emergency calls, dial 911.

*All records, animal licensing, and/or evidence inquiries will be directed to the records division at 402-296-9355.

*On calls requiring an officer to respond to a residence, reporting parties may be asked to come out of the residence to make the report.

*Public access to the Law Enforcement Center is suspended.