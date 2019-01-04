PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth police gave breast cancer survivors a chance to experience brighter holidays with a large donation to a local charity.
Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman and Plattsmouth Fraternal Order of Police Secretary/Treasurer Bob Sorenson presented a check for $4,000 to the Project Pink’d organization in December. Project Pink’d Director of Development Helen Wobig accepted the check at the Cass County Law Enforcement Center.
Rathman said department members were happy to partner with local residents on the project. Officers raised money by selling 250 t-shirts that featured special pink-colored police patches on them. They also gathered donations from area citizens by participating in “No-Shave November” activities. Those efforts helped them reach their goal of $4,000.
“I was very, very pleased when the final total came in,” Rathman said. “The way the public stepped up to help us out with this was awesome to see. It’s a good feeling to know that 100 percent of the sales with this project will go to help breast cancer patients and survivors. I’d like to thank everyone who helped organize this and everyone who participated in this.”
Wobig said she was grateful for the financial support from Cass County residents. The organization helped more than 2,400 breast cancer survivors throughout the past year. The group’s work includes both financial and emotional assistance for patients and their loved ones.
“These families are under a tremendous amount of stress, so our goal is to relieve the burden on them in any way we can,” Wobig said. “We’ve provided assistance for costs associated with items like housing, transportation and utilities, because patients may not have the time or resources to do that when they’re going through treatment.
“We’ve also helped people buy wigs, participate in lymphedema programs and attend many other types of activities. Breast cancer impacts people in so many different ways, and our goal is to help them overcome all of the challenges that they face.”
Cynthia Sturgeon founded Project Pink’d in 2010 after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She survived the disease and now leads an organization that helps people in 26 counties throughout Nebraska and western Iowa. The group’s executive advisory committee includes representatives from many medical and professional firms across the Omaha area.
“They’re a really good organization,” Rathman said. “They go all across the state and they’ve done a lot of good work for many people. We’re very proud to donate all of the money to them.”
Rathman said he was intrigued when he learned about a “Pink Patch Project” that La Vista Police Department conducted in 2017. Officers there wore pink versions of their department’s insignia on their uniforms and sold pink items to residents to help breast cancer survivors.
Plattsmouth became one of 14 law enforcement agencies in Nebraska to adopt the “Pink Patch Project” this year. The department created a pink patch that was displayed both on officers’ uniforms and printed t-shirts. The patch featured a pink ribbon inside the City of Plattsmouth logo as an additional reminder of breast cancer awareness.
Fraternal Order of Police union members handled all of the monetary transactions, and officers spoke about the project with many local residents throughout the fall. Many other volunteers and area businesses provided financial and logistical support.
Rathman said the “Pink Patch Project” will become an annual event in Plattsmouth. He said department members were excited about being able to help others through the program.
“We’ll run this project every year,” Rathman said. “This was a great way to raise money that went to a very good cause.”