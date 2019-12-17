PLATTSMOUTH – Jon Hardy, a Plattsmouth police officer, was honored on Monday evening for his help in rescuing a local woman in a house fire.
Hardy received a Life Saving Service Award from the police department prior to the Plattsmouth City Council meeting.
The award honored Hardy’s efforts when he noticed smoke coming from the home at 631 Oakmont Drive during routine patrol on Nov. 27.
“Officer Hardy immediately radioed for the fire department to be dispatched,” Police Chief Steve Rathman read from a prepared statement.
While waiting, Hardy learned from a neighbor that a woman was inside the home, which led him to immediately get equipment to forcibly enter the home.
Once inside, however, the smoke was so intense that Hardy had to get on his hands and knees and verbally call out to the resident while attempting to clear the house.
On the porch, Hardy could see flames coming from a rear bedroom and immediately drew his police baton and broke the bedroom’s glass window. He continued his efforts by breaching a side door and again went into the home and used fire extinguishers that had been retrieved from two separate patrol vehicles in an attempt to knock down the flames.
In doing so, Hardy was able to see a woman lying on a bed. He then directed firefighters to the room where the woman was taken through the window that Hardy has broken out and life flighted to a hospital.
“Officer Hardy’s actions were directly responsible in saving the life of the female inside of this residence,” Rathman said. “If not for his quick response, the resident would have undoubtedly perished in the fire.”
As he has said in the past, Mayor Paul Lambert said the strength of this community is its citizens and Hardy epitomizes that.
“He did a tremendous job,” Lambert said. “He is a fine young man.”