PLATTSMOUTH – Robert Sorenson, a Plattsmouth police officer, has announced his candidacy to be the next Cass County sheriff.
The next election for that position will be in 2022.
Sorenson, who spoke to the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning, said the sheriff’s department needs to go in a new direction. For example, there is currently a lack of law enforcement, particular in the county’s west end, he said.
“We will increase the number of road deputies,” Sorenson said. “I will also have more open and improved communication with the Plattsmouth Police Department and would strengthen relations with the Nebraska State Patrol.”
He would also not only recruit more deputies, but focus on retaining them here, Sorenson told the board. This not only keeps qualified deputies in the county, but saves taxpayer dollars that would otherwise be needed to train new officers.
He has lived in the county for more than 30 years and has been a law enforcement officer since 2003.
Besides his current employment as a police officer, Sorenson, a resident of Nehawka, is also on that village’s Board of Trustees, as well as a volunteer firefighter there. He is a mentor in the Plattsmouth Teammates Mentoring Program and a board member of the Plattsmouth Lions Club.