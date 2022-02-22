Plattsmouth police receive another grant for continued improvements

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Police Department has received another grant from the Nebraska Crime Commission for continued improvement in its services for the community.

The $56,667 reimbursement grant will go towards purchases related to two separate projects, said Police Chief Steve Rathman.

“This is the third time we’ve received an award from them (commission),” he told the City Council on Monday evening.

The council unanimously gave its approval for accepting the grant.

Part of the grant will go towards two laser speed detection devices totaling $2,190.

“Laser is the speed monitoring device we’re going to use,” Rathman said.

In addition, the grant will reimburse $1,500 for cloud-based speed sign services for the new speed trailer that was put into service in 2020, he said.

Altogether, these purchases cost $3,690 and will be totally reimbursed by the commission, Rathman said.

Secondly, this grant will totally reimburse the $49,977 cost for purchasing new evidence storage shelving. They have added a much-needed update to the 21-year-old shelves currently used in the evidence long-term storage area at the law enforcement center.

The three separate purchases will need to be made by the city first and reimbursed from the grant once the items are received, Rathman said.

“This is a lot of money the taxpayers don’t have to put out,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

