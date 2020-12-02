 Skip to main content
Plattsmouth police stop Grinch from stealing Christmas
Plattsmouth police stop Grinch from stealing Christmas

PLATTSMOUTH – It was around noon on Wednesday when Plattsmouth police officer Leroy Lewis on routine downtown patrol noticed suspicious activity at Main Street Jewelers.

Walking quickly, but quietly after parking his cruiser, Lewis peered out from the side of the business for a closer look.

Suddenly, he noticed a strange looking character attempting to steal a Christmas tree out the front entrance.

Lewis yelled out for the character to stop, but the would-be thief instead began to flee. After a short foot pursuit, Lewis caught the thief, cuffed him and led him to the cruiser.

“He’s not one of the smartest guys I’ve ever arrested,” Lewis said.

The character was identified as a Mr. Grinch and was charged with attempting to… steal Christmas.

But, Grinch was quickly released because he has to be at Main Street Jewelers this Saturday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. so that he can wave from behind the front window to all the little boys and girls, and their parents when they walk by.

The Grinch character is promoting activities that will take place throughout the day Saturday in downtown Plattsmouth. This includes Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to the crowd from Hike Realty from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. The Christmas tree at the Cass County Museum will be lit that evening with free admission in the museum until 8 p.m.

Many retailers will also be open that evening until 8 p.m.

