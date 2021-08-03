Plattsmouth police to get new in-car camera

PLATTSMOUTH – Watch it!

The Plattsmouth Police Department will soon have a new in-car camera replacing an old one that has broken down.

The new camera is coming through a grant in the amount of $449.25 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office, said Capt. Ryan Crick.

“The camera has been ordered and hopefully will come as soon as this week,” he said.

All of the police cars have cameras, Crick added.

This grant will pay 75 percent of the camera’s total cost with the department picking up the rest, he said.

Nebraska has once again qualified for highway safety impaired driving incentive funds, according to a NDOT official.

The NDOT Highway Safety Office has utilized this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of impaired drivers, said Bill Kovarik, administrator of the safety office.

“This funding and the ongoing persistence of law enforcement personnel continues to impact impaired driving crashes and the resulting injuries and fatalities,” he said.