Plattsmouth police warns public about vaccine scams
PLATTSMOUTH – Scammers will do anything to con people out of their money or personal information, including the newest scams targeting the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s the warning from the Plattsmouth Police Department, which is offering the following tips on how to avoid becoming a victim to a COVID-19 vaccine scam.

*You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine. That’s a scam.

*You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine. That’s a scam.

*Nobody who is legitimate will call about the vaccine and ask for your Social Security, bank account or credit card numbers.

As always, if people aren’t sure a phone call or letter received is legitimate, they should call the department at (402) 296-3311 to discuss the situation and possibly receive some clarification.

