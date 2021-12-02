 Skip to main content
Plattsmouth receives large grant for plant repair

Plattsmouth wastewater treatment plant photo

Plattsmouth officials learned Wednesday that they will receive a federal grant of nearly $53 million for repairing the city's wastewater treatment plant. The plant, shown here during the 2019 flooding, was significantly damaged from the large amount of water that came through the area.

 File Photo / The Journal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Plattsmouth will receive a federal grant of nearly $53 million for repairing its wastewater treatment plant.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) made the announcement on Wednesday. The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“In March of 2019, extreme flooding devastated communities across Nebraska and damaged critical infrastructure in Plattsmouth,” Fischer said. “This FEMA grant will provide the community with the necessary resources to implement important repairs to a wastewater treatment facility. It will also help mitigate the impact of future flooding.”

Donny Christensen, Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Recovery Section administrator, said the 2019 flooding disaster was, and still is, extremely challenging for Nebraskans, but particularly so in Plattsmouth.

“I am extremely proud of the effort, diligence and perseverance of the NEMA Public Assistance and Plattsmouth city officials who worked with FEMA staff to get this project to where it is today,” he said.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert was understandably pleased upon hearing the announcement.

“This grant will allow Plattsmouth to improve our wastewater facility that was damaged in the 2019 flooding. As with much of our infrastructure, it is outdated and in need of repair or replacement. This grant will help protect the Plattsmouth community and the environment of the surrounding area.

“Thank you to Sen. Fischer, her staff, FEMA staff, NEMA staff and the Plattsmouth city staff for their work securing the grant. We are most grateful for this grant that will benefit our citizens for many years in the future. It is much needed.”

