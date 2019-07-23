PLATTSMOUTH – While the nation – and the world – celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first Moon landing this past weekend, there was an anniversary of another historic exploration that Plattsmouth residents also observed.
It was 215 years ago on July 20, 1804, that the Lewis and Clark Expedition, formed to explore the unknown West, camped along the banks of the Missouri River, just downstream from present day Plattsmouth, which was followed by the discovery of the mouth of the Platte River the following day.
In celebration of that event, a full-size replica of a pirogue (boat) the expedition used went on public display on Saturday in downtown Plattsmouth.
There are similarities between that journey to unknown parts and the first Moon trip, it was noted at the event.
“They were going where no Europeans had ever gone,” said Bellevue resident Shirley Enos of the expedition. “It was going out to the great unknown.”
“It opened up the great westward expansion of this continent,” added Doug Duey, president of the Cass County Historical Society Board of Directors.
The wood pirogue, which is about 40 feet long, will be on permanent display at the Cass County Historical Museum’s open exhibit area at the east end of Main Street.
The pirogue’s builder, Butch Bouvier, has much experience in this sort of thing having built 15 of this type of pirogue, plus seven of the larger keelboat that the expedition also used.
“I’ve built more Lewis and Clark replica boats than anyone in the world,” Bouvier said.
Though a boat like the one on display could perhaps seat up to 70 people, if needed, there were probably just 12 or 13 explorers who actually traveled in it during the expedition, according to Bouvier.
“It is an amazing boat,” said Enos, vice president of the Mouth of the Platte Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Caleb Higgins of Plattsmouth agreed.
“It’s awesome,” he said.
Also at Saturday’s event, history came alive in the form of John Colter and George Shannon, two of the explorers who had interesting stories about their historic journey.
Colter, played by Sterling Fichter of Randolph, Iowa, was considered the first so-called Mountain Man and the first European American to explore what is now Yellowstone National Park.
“I joined the expedition in Kentucky and my duties were rowing, paddling and other times hunting,” Colter (Fichter) told the audience.
He added that the explorers seemed unaware of the extreme height of those Rocky Mountains they heard about, and many thought only a few days would be needed to cross over them.
“It took six weeks to cross them,” Colter said.
Many also thought they would come face-to-face with fearsome animals like the woolly mammoth, according to Colter.
No animals like that, but he added, “We discovered 300 new plants and animals.”
After the expedition reached the Pacific Ocean, Colter decided to stay in the mountains on the return journey and be a trapper, he said.
It would feature an unforgettable experience.
Colter and another trapper were once captured by a large group of Blackfeet Indians. While the Indians killed the other man who had resisted, they stripped Colter of his clothing forcing him to run for his life.
One of the Blackfeet braves nearly caught him, but stumbled at the last moment. Colter killed the brave and eventually reached the safety of a trading fort.
“I would not be back to St. Louis until four years later,” Colter said.
Another Lewis and Clark explorer, George Shannon, played by Billy Hayes of Nebraska City, wasn’t chased by Indians, but did face a potentially scary ordeal – being totally alone in the wilderness.
As he was searching for horses, the expedition left without him, Shannon (Hayes) said.
Shannon kept running as fast as he could in the hope of catching up with the expedition.
“Day after day, I didn’t find them,” he said.
He seemed to almost give up hope.
“I sat (along the river bank) hoping a trading boat would come by.”
Eventually, he saw boats coming down the river. It was the expedition, which he had actually outran in his quest of finding them.
“They were glad to see me because they thought they lost another man,” Shannon said.
For the most part, the various Indian tribes the exhibition met along the journey were friendly, and became good trading partners, it was noted at the event.
Needless to say, those who signed up for this exhibition were a hearty bunch. Of course, there were the financial incentives upon their return that included double military pay and ownership of new land.
Still, as Enos, said, “A lot of men sold their land and went back to the wild. They like the adventure.”