Plattsmouth resident admits choking woman

Fedde said the officer learned that Mather was at a party with his girlfriend earlier in the evening. The female said he had been taking vodka shots before he began arguing with her. Mather charged her at one point and twisted her wrists hard enough to cause them to swell.

Fedde said Mather then took her car keys and got into the driver’s seat of her car. The female convinced Mather to let her inside the car, but she was unable to convince him to stop driving. He then reached over from the driver’s seat and began choking her with her hands. The victim said it became hard for her to breathe. His hand also struck her lip and caused it to bleed.

Mather crashed the car and then left the scene. The female attempted to drive her car home, but it only traveled several blocks before breaking down due to the damage from the crash.

Authorities later arrested Mather and brought him to Cass County Jail. He appeared in the courtroom Monday free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Jan. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.