Plattsmouth resident admits choking woman

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man pled guilty to a felony charge Monday morning after he choked a female victim in a car in town.
Kaleb M. Mather, 28, appeared in Cass County District Court for a plea hearing. He pled guilty to a Class IIIA felony charge of domestic assault-third degree-subsequent offense.
The state dismissed a Class IIIA felony charge of assault by strangulation and a Class III misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief-$0 to $500. Deputy County Attorney Richard Fedde told the court Mather had agreed to pay restitution on the criminal mischief charge even though that count would be dismissed.
Mather also admitted having two prior domestic assault convictions. Both criminal offenses took place in Sarpy County. The first domestic assault incident happened in October 2017 and the second took place in February 2020.
A Plattsmouth police officer responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of South 2nd Street and 7th Avenue at 7 a.m. March 15. The officer found the vehicle had struck a tree and was abandoned. It came back as being registered to a female from Gretna.
The officer contacted the female’s mother about the car. The mother told the officer she had received text messages from her daughter saying that Mather had assaulted her in the car.
Fedde said the officer learned that Mather was at a party with his girlfriend earlier in the evening. The female said he had been taking vodka shots before he began arguing with her. Mather charged her at one point and twisted her wrists hard enough to cause them to swell.
Fedde said Mather then took her car keys and got into the driver’s seat of her car. The female convinced Mather to let her inside the car, but she was unable to convince him to stop driving. He then reached over from the driver’s seat and began choking her with her hands. The victim said it became hard for her to breathe. His hand also struck her lip and caused it to bleed.
Mather crashed the car and then left the scene. The female attempted to drive her car home, but it only traveled several blocks before breaking down due to the damage from the crash.
Authorities later arrested Mather and brought him to Cass County Jail. He appeared in the courtroom Monday free on bond. A sentencing hearing will take place Jan. 25.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!