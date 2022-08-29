Plattsmouth resident among three in Sunday rollover

PLATTSMOUTH – A 25-year-old Omaha woman and two others, one of them a 23-year-old Plattsmouth resident, were in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Copper Dollar Cove around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, Petra Luteran was driving a UTV north on 42nd Street a half-mile south of Nebraska Highway 66 when she turned onto a gravel driveway and lost control. The UTV rolled onto the driver side ejecting her and two passengers.

Luteran was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries, Brueggemann said.

The passengers, Connor Voigtman, of Plattsmouth, and Brock Milius, 23, of Omaha, were checked out by rescue personnel, but did not require transport, the sheriff said.

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the accident, according to the sheriff, as well as the use of an UTV on the roadway. Seatbelts were not in use, the sheriff said.

Deputies from his department, along with rescue personnel from Plattsmouth and Murray, responded, the sheriff said.