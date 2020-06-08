Plattsmouth resident found unresponsive in car facing wrong way on Hwy. 75

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – A 20-year-old Plattsmouth resident, Noah A. Wilkerson, was taken to an Omaha hospital after Wilkerson was found in a stopped vehicle facing south in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 on Friday evening.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department at around 8:35 p.m. received a report of a reckless driver heading east on Bay Road approaching Hwy. 75.

The deputies were then advised that the vehicle was traveling south in the highway’s northbound lanes, and that the vehicle had front end damage, Brueggemann said.

The vehicle, a 2011 Mazda 6, was found stopped just north of Avenue B, still facing the wrong way on the highway. The driver was found to be unresponsive, according to Brueggemann.

Plattsmouth Fire and EMS were then paged to the scene, and the driver, identified as Wilkerson, was transported by Plattsmouth EMS to the Nebraska Medical Center with unknown injuries. Seat belts were not in use, and airbags were not deployed. Drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor, Brueggemann said.

Incident was still under investigation as of Monday.

