Plattsmouth resident receives international farm safety award

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Plattsmouth man who has become a leader in the agricultural safety field was recognized for his work at an international conference.

Dr. Aaron Yoder received the President’s Award at the International Society of Agricultural Safety and Health (ISASH) Conference held in Fort Collins, Colo. Jana Davidson, co-chair of the ISASH public relations committee, released news about the award on Thursday afternoon.

ISASH members honored six people during the annual conference, which took place in June at Colorado State University. The High Plains Intermountain Center for Agricultural Health and Safety hosted the conference, which included agricultural safety and health leaders from around the world.

“These awards were established to acknowledge leaders who have made significant contributions to protecting people who work in agriculture,” said Amy Rademaker, incoming ISASH president and coordinator of the Carle Rural Health and Farm Safety Program in Urbana, Ill. “These individuals have made positive impacts on the culture of safety in agriculture through safety training, research, promotion and education.”

Yoder was honored for his work on the ISASH by-laws committee. He led a comprehensive update of the group’s by-laws over the past year. ISASH members reviewed the committee’s work at the conference. Outgoing ISASH President Dr. Michael Pate of Utah State University chose to recognize Yoder for his work with the award.

Yoder is an associate professor in the Department of Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He works with the College of Public Health’s Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and has overseen several health-based initiatives. He is a member of ISASH and the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.

“My overall research interest is to improve the health of workers in agriculture and related industries through science-based research, product development and outreach,” Yoder said in his UNMC biography. “My specific interests are in the research and development of sound ergonomic and human-factor principles and technologies that will lead to healthier and safer workers in agriculture and related industries through the reduction of hazards associated with these types of injuries.”

Yoder received a bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems management from Pennsylvania State University in 1997 and a master’s degree in environmental pollution control from Penn State in 1999. He earned his doctorate in agricultural and biological engineering from Purdue University in 2002. He has worked at UNMC since 2013.

Other people who received awards at the conference included Bernard Geschke of Papillion, Dr. Lorann Stallones of the Colorado School of Public Health, Carolyn Sheridan of the Ag Health and Safety Alliance and Colorado State University representatives Morgan Valley and Whitney Pennington.