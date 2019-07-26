WASHINGTON, D.C. – Joslyn Stamp has been marking a path toward a cleaner planet by recycling thousands of used color markers over the past two years.
The Plattsmouth resident earned a national award for her efforts on Thursday.
Stamp received the President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler and White House Council of Environmental Quality Chairwoman Mary Neumayr presented her with the honor. The event took place at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.
Stamp became interested in recycling more than 18 months ago after realizing she could affect the environment in a positive way. She has recycled more than 10,500 markers since then. The incoming sixth-grader has saved approximately 211 pounds of markers from being thrown away.
“Anyone can make a difference, you just have to start somewhere,” Stamp said. “You can start by recycling just one marker and you’ve saved a marker from going into a landfill.”
EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford said Stamp had been an inspiration to many with her creativity and thoughtfulness. He said he was happy to see her recognized with the PEYA honor.
“We are proud of Joslyn and her accomplishments,” Gulliford said. “She didn’t just recognize a problem, she found a solution and has made an ongoing difference in her community. Her vision, commitment and perseverance at her age show a remarkable dedication to improving the environment.”
Stamp first began her recycling project at Fairview Elementary School in Bellevue in October 2017. She became excited when she learned that Crayola had started its ColorCycle initiative. Students in K-12 schools across the continental United States and parts of Canada can collect and send used plastic markers back to the company at no charge.
Crayola accepts highlighters, permanent markers and dry-erase markers as part of the program. The company also allows schools to send both Crayola and non-Crayola markers.
Stamp’s collection efforts have grown since she started her idea. She now gathers markers from four schools, a daycare and a Papillion-based mother’s group. Local residents can also drop off used markers at either the Plattsmouth Public Library or Cass County Extension Office by Weeping Water for Stamp to pick up.
Neumayr said both she and Wheeler were impressed by the level of commitment Stamp and other PEYA winners had displayed.
“It was a pleasure to join Administrator Wheeler today as we recognized the achievements of students and teachers from across the country who are promoting environmental stewardship and furthering environmental education in their communities and schools,” Neumayr said. “These students are our nation’s next generation of leaders and are doing outstanding work.”
The PEYA program recognizes K-12 students who have tried to find solutions to local environmental challenges. Students have won awards for planting trees, restoring native habitats, creating comprehensive recycling programs and installing renewable energy projects.
Stamp had to submit a PEYA application form to Gulliford and other EPA Region 7 officials to be considered for the honor. It included a project summary of up to 300 words and a detailed description of the project ranging from one to five pages. Applicants could also submit five additional pages of supporting materials such as photographs or charts.
Leaders of each of the EPA’s ten regional offices could select two PEYA winners. EPA Region 7 includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and nine tribal nations. Gulliford chose Stamp’s project for the grades K-5 award and a project from middle school students in Festus, Mo., for the grades 6-12 honor.
Stamp received a presidential-level plaque during the ceremony in Washington, D.C. She also presented her findings in a one-on-one session with Wheeler after the event.
Stamp has been involved in a variety of activities across Cass County. She earned the Outstanding Citizenship Award from Cass County 4-H last fall. She also competed in both local and district public speaking contests through Cass County 4-H this past spring.