Plattsmouth residents to have new electric meters

In 2020, approximately 24,000 meters in retail communities served by NPPD are being replaced as part of a three-year project by the company. There is no charge to the customer for the meter or the installation. NPPD has replaced approximately 67,000 meters the past two years in NPPD retail communities throughout the state.

Prior to installation, the district’s customer service organization will contact Plattsmouth retail customers (those who receive a bill from NPPD) via phone to alert them to the installation of the meters. A district employee will switch out the meter at the residence or business and will remove the old one from the premises.

A resident is not required to be at home during installation of the meters. There will be a brief interruption of electric service during the installation process.

When arriving at the residence, the employee responsible for the meter change will be knocking on the door to inform any individuals who are in the “stay-at-home” mode that the meter will be replaced, allowing them time to turn off computers and save work. Employees will also be practicing social distancing when a resident answers the door and while installation work is done.