Plattsmouth residents to have new electric meters

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth residents will soon have new electric meters outside their homes that will include the latest digital technology.
Nebraska Public Power District officials announced Tuesday morning that they would begin upgrading electric meters at residences and businesses in Plattsmouth this week. NPPD crews will continue installing the new meters across town through the end of July.
NPPD Vice President and Retail General Manager Tim Arlt said he was excited about the new meters coming to Plattsmouth. The devices are equipped with a two-way communication system known as Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI). This is a digital metering technology that displays the electric reading numbers in a LCD format.
“The installation of the AMI system helps maintain competitive electric rates for our customers by reducing operating expenses,” Arlt said. “With AMI equipment we can also pinpoint the exact location of outages quicker, meaning a faster response time in restoring power.”
The new meters will have an electronic circuit board module that will receive and securely transmit data back to NPPD on the total amount of kilowatt hours used by a residence, business or industry.
Arlt said the new AMI meters will help provide reliable electric service for customers. They will also provide an additional level of safety for NPPD employees when troubleshooting or handling routine maintenance. The new AMI equipment cannot control or monitor any appliances or electronics within a residence.
In 2020, approximately 24,000 meters in retail communities served by NPPD are being replaced as part of a three-year project by the company. There is no charge to the customer for the meter or the installation. NPPD has replaced approximately 67,000 meters the past two years in NPPD retail communities throughout the state.
Prior to installation, the district’s customer service organization will contact Plattsmouth retail customers (those who receive a bill from NPPD) via phone to alert them to the installation of the meters. A district employee will switch out the meter at the residence or business and will remove the old one from the premises.
A resident is not required to be at home during installation of the meters. There will be a brief interruption of electric service during the installation process.
When arriving at the residence, the employee responsible for the meter change will be knocking on the door to inform any individuals who are in the “stay-at-home” mode that the meter will be replaced, allowing them time to turn off computers and save work. Employees will also be practicing social distancing when a resident answers the door and while installation work is done.
In addition to the new meters, NPPD will have numerous routers placed strategically in Plattsmouth to relay the information to NPPD’s operations.
Residents with questions on the meters and the installation can contact NPPD at 1-877-275-6773 and speak with a customer service representative.
