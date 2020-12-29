Plattsmouth rings out the year on a snowy note

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and all of Cass County saw the last few days of 2020 turn white as a huge winter storm on Tuesday crossed the nation’s northern plains creating havoc for hearty souls who ventured outdoors.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, the Plattsmouth area received 7.5 inches of snow. This compared to 6.8 inches at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, while Valley received 7.0 inches, according to the weather service.
In other totals, Wahoo received 7.5 inches, while 7.0 inches fell east of Lincoln.
Papillion, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, received 6.9 inches.
Plattsmouth city workers were out in force early on that day plowing and shoveling away snow as best they could.
That included Chad Jorgenson, who was shoveling downtown sidewalks.
“I’ve been doing this all day,” he said around noon. “It’s snowing too much.”
Mayor Paul Lambert praised the efforts of the city crews on that busy day.
“Our crews have been out working and everything is going fine. I can’t say enough of our crews. They are putting in a long day.”
Police Chief Steve Rathman added that crews were working as efficiently as possible under the circumstances and he was not aware of any accidents caused by the storm.
The forecast for Thursday evening for those going out and about celebrating the new year calls for a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight with a low around 14, according to the weather service.
The first full day of 2021 will be rather gloomy with a 40 percent chance of snow under mostly cloudy skies and a high of just 25 degrees.
Friday evening should see the low dip down to 12 degrees, the weather service said.
Improvement will come on the weekend with Saturday and Sunday enjoying clear skies with warmer temperatures. Saturday will have a high of 27, while Sunday will warm up to 35.
Monday will even be a little nicer with a high of 37, the weather service sa