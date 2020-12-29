Plattsmouth rings out the year on a snowy note

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth and all of Cass County saw the last few days of 2020 turn white as a huge winter storm on Tuesday crossed the nation’s northern plains creating havoc for hearty souls who ventured outdoors.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, the Plattsmouth area received 7.5 inches of snow. This compared to 6.8 inches at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, while Valley received 7.0 inches, according to the weather service.

In other totals, Wahoo received 7.5 inches, while 7.0 inches fell east of Lincoln.

Papillion, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, received 6.9 inches.

Plattsmouth city workers were out in force early on that day plowing and shoveling away snow as best they could.

That included Chad Jorgenson, who was shoveling downtown sidewalks.

“I’ve been doing this all day,” he said around noon. “It’s snowing too much.”

Mayor Paul Lambert praised the efforts of the city crews on that busy day.

“Our crews have been out working and everything is going fine. I can’t say enough of our crews. They are putting in a long day.”