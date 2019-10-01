PLATTSMOUTH – After six years serving as recreation director for the City of Plattsmouth, Michael Lennen is leaving for a new position in Papillion.
He has accepted an offer from that community’s recreation department to manage adult services, fitness and memberships for a new recreation facility, Papillion Landing.
He’ll start his new position on Oct. 14 with his final day at his current job next Tuesday, Lennen said.
Among his duties as Plattsmouth’s rec director, Lennen has overseen all recreational activities for the city’s Community/Senior Center, the Twin Rivers Water Park, as well as coordinating youth, family, adult services and events run by the city.
While he’s excited about his new career, there’s also sadness in leaving a community where many friends were made, Lennen said.
“It’s bittersweet, for sure,” he said. “Plattsmouth has been a great community to serve and I hope I left it better than when I started. I appreciate my time here.”
Mayor Paul Lambert praised Lennen’s time with the city.
“He’s been a good employee for the city and we’ll miss him,” Lambert said.
The director’s position will be run on an interim basis by department staff, until a permanent hire can be found, according to Lambert.