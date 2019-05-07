PLATTSMOUTH – An official with the U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that its Disaster Loan Outreach Center for helping area flood victims will close its Plattsmouth office at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.
“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to Nebraska businesses and residents who were affected by the severe winter storm, straight-line winds and flooding that occurred March 9 through April 1,” said Director Tanya Garfield of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations in the central and western portion of the U.S. “Until the center closes, SBA customer service representatives will continue to be available to meet with businesses and residents to answer their questions, explain SBA’s disaster loan program and close their approved disaster loans.”
No appointment is necessary, she said.
The outreach center is located at the Plattsmouth Community/Senior Center, 308 S. 18th St.