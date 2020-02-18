Plattsmouth's Wiemer, Louisville's Behrns not seeking re-election

PLATTSMOUTH- Plattsmouth City Council member Wanda Wiemer will not run for another term. The same is true for Louisville Mayor Roger Behrns.

They were two office incumbents who did not file for re-election with the Cass County Elections Office by Tuesday’s deadline for incumbents for the May 12 primary.

Wiemer, the council president this year, is in the final year of her second four-year term representing the 3rd Ward. She may possibly be moving out of the city limits in the near future, which would disqualify her from the council, Wiemer said.

“I don’t plan to run - new adventures,” she said at Monday’s council meeting.

Behrns has been a fixture in Louisville government for 16 years, the first 10 as a council member before he was appointed to serve out the remaining two years of the mayoral term of Alan Mueller after he and his wife relocated outside the city limits. Behrns was elected to his own four-year term in 2016.

“I think it’s time to pass it on to others,” Behrns said of his decision.

Non-incumbents running for an office still have until March 2 to file with the election office, said Cass County Election Commissioner Linn Moore.