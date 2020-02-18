Plattsmouth's Wiemer, Louisville's Behrns not seeking re-election

PLATTSMOUTH- Plattsmouth City Council member Wanda Wiemer will not run for another term. The same is true for Louisville Mayor Roger Behrns.
They were two office incumbents who did not file for re-election with the Cass County Elections Office by Tuesday’s deadline for incumbents for the May 12 primary.
Wiemer, the council president this year, is in the final year of her second four-year term representing the 3rd Ward. She may possibly be moving out of the city limits in the near future, which would disqualify her from the council, Wiemer said.
“I don’t plan to run - new adventures,” she said at Monday’s council meeting.
Behrns has been a fixture in Louisville government for 16 years, the first 10 as a council member before he was appointed to serve out the remaining two years of the mayoral term of Alan Mueller after he and his wife relocated outside the city limits. Behrns was elected to his own four-year term in 2016.
“I think it’s time to pass it on to others,” Behrns said of his decision.
Non-incumbents running for an office still have until March 2 to file with the election office, said Cass County Election Commissioner Linn Moore.
There are numerous elections taking place this year in Cass County and that includes four seats on the Plattsmouth City Council and three on the county’s Board of Commissioners.
As of Tuesday afternoon, incumbent Stephen Riese had filed for the 1st Ward on the Plattsmouth City Council, newly-appointed council member Bryan Clark for the 2nd Ward, incumbent Terry Kerns for the 4th Ward, and non-incumbent Jeff Kindig for the 3rd Ward.
You have free articles remaining.
All three commissioner incumbents have filed their paperwork. They are Dale Sharp in District 1, Dan Henry in District 4 and Duane Murdoch in District 5. Currently, each has no challengers.
Rod Petersen is currently the only candidate running so far for Louisville mayor, while there have been no filings for the two seats up for election on the Louisville City Council.
Lawrence Mozena, Timron Gilfert and Sharon Heneger have filed for at-large seats on the Weeping Water City Council.
Concerning school board elections, Judy Simpson, Allison Welch and Dean Nickels have filed for the Conestoga School Board, and John Winkler and Jon Simon have filed for the Louisville School Board.
Kenneth Winters, Tony Foster, Matt Glup and Karen Tesarek-Parsons have filed for the Plattsmouth School Board, while Brenda Ferguson, Adam Demike and Jason Brack have filed for the Weeping Water School Board.
Kathy Frahm and Jeff Backemeyer are running for the Elmwood-Murdock School Board.
Concerning village trustee board candidates, who will be elected in the November general election, Gayle E. Schukei, Travis Moore and Dan Meier have filed for Eagle, Harold Ehmke and Rich Moses have filed for Avoca, George Blessing for Murray, Charles Seyler II for Union, John Stroy for Murdock and Allen Gansemer for Nehawka.
The general election will be held Nov. 3.
Moore said there has been a change in Nebraska’s election laws. People thinking of running as a write-in candidate must now file an affidavit with her office in advance.
“Otherwise, the write-in votes don’t count,” Moore said.
The election office is now accepting early voting requests for the primary election. April 13 is the first day for in-person early voting at the election office for the primary election.