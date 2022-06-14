Plattsmouth school board approves budget ideas

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members have approved the first draft of a plan that would potentially trim more than $870,000 from the district budget.

Board members approved the plan at their regular meeting Monday night. District officials collected input from staff members at every building to craft the proposal, which is not a binding document. It includes recommendations for cost reductions and additions across 11 sectors of the school district.

Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty told board members he and other district financial officials would use the recommendations when they prepare the budget later this summer. The district has used the same type of program-based budgeting format in previous years.

“This is a guidance for the preparation of the budget that is yet to come,” Hasty told the board. “There are some numbers in there that were fairly solid because we already knew a teacher left and another replaced them. Others we weren’t sure of at the time, so it’s fairly accurate, but we’re going to have to adjust accordingly when we take this down and actually craft the budget.”

The school board has authorized the final budget in September in previous years. Cass County officials provide updated land valuations to school officials in August. Those numbers allow local districts to know how much revenue they will receive from updated property tax amounts.

If all of the recommendations would be implemented, the district would save $873,019 for the 2022-23 academic year. Hasty said the district will likely be facing a substantial reduction in state aid due to lower enrollment. Data from the Nebraska Department of Education listed Plattsmouth with 1,695 students in the 2017-18 school year. That total fell to 1,480 students in the 2021-22 academic year.

Some of the potential cost reductions would come from lower salaries of newer teachers who would be replacing veteran teachers who have retired. Others include potential reductions in services and supplies for areas such as operations, maintenance, business support and the Board of Education.

Plattsmouth board members will receive professional advice from school financial consultant Carl Dietz for $17,500. Board members Brian Harvey and Cory Wehrbein both said Dietz was well-respected in the state.

Dietz is director of public finance at First National Capital Markets and is a former superintendent at Wilcox-Hildreth, Eustis-Farnum and Ogallala. He owns a bachelor’s degree in business education and a master’s degree in educational principalship. He has led many budget and finance workshops at Nebraska Association of Schools Boards (NASB) conferences.

