Plattsmouth school board approves budget plan

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a proposal for budget reductions Monday night due to a large cut in state aid for the 2020-21 school year.
Members voted 8-0 to approve a document entitled “2020-2021 Budget Efficiency Plan” at their regular meeting. Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty and PCS Business Manager Tonda Haith spent more than 45 minutes in executive session with board members prior to the vote. There was no discussion about the document at the regular meeting.
Plattsmouth officials learned earlier this month that the district would see a decrease of $565,916 in state aid for the upcoming school year. Plattsmouth had received $6,485,993 in state aid for the 2019-20 year, but the district will receive $5,920,077 in the 2020-21 year.
Hasty has spoken about the district’s budget issues in several of his weekly updates on the school’s website. He said May 15 that administrators were looking at a wide variety of options to address the financial shortfall.
“Our principals and I are discussing additional ways to reduce expenditures, including possibly not filling additional positions that are open due to resignations, while maintaining high-quality programs for our students,” Hasty said.
The district released the budget document on its website late Monday night. Plattsmouth is planning to save money by not filling two teaching positions at the elementary school and two at the middle school. The district will also not fill three paraprofessional spots.
Schools receive state aid based on a multi-tiered formula called the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act (TEEOSA). Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) officials come up with a state aid amount based on an equation of taking each school district’s financial needs and subtracting the district’s resources.
A flow chart from the NDE lists 17 items that the state considers when determining each school district’s needs. These include general fund operating expenses, number of students in each district, poverty rate, transportation costs and special receipt allowances.
The district’s resources are determined by items such as adjusted valuation for property taxes, net option funding for each student in the district, allocated income tax funds and receipts from other financial sources.
Plattsmouth has seen its state aid amount reduced several times over the past decade. The top state aid total of $8,565,217.11 came in the 2010-11 school year, and the district had received $7,158,865.83 in 2015-16. That number fell to $6,255,799 two years later but rebounded to nearly $6.5 million last year.
One of the biggest factors for Plattsmouth has been lower class sizes in several of the younger grades. The NDE’s Data, Research and Evaluation Division released a chart showing the enrollment figures for each grade level in the current 2019-20 year.
The table showed there were 142 students in sixth grade but only 96 in fifth grade. There are 94 in kindergarten, 79 in first grade, 87 in second grade, 98 in third grade and 92 in fourth grade.
The high school classes are all much larger. There are 114 students in ninth grade, 142 in tenth grade, 127 in 11th grade and 147 in 12th grade.
Hasty said there was some optimism on class sizes heading into the future. Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center has 169 students in pre-kindergarten classes this year. Some of those children will take classes in other public or private districts that do not have their own early childhood programs, but it is likely that more than 100 students will attend kindergarten at Plattsmouth Elementary School next year.
