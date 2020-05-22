Plattsmouth school board approves budget plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a proposal for budget reductions Monday night due to a large cut in state aid for the 2020-21 school year.

Members voted 8-0 to approve a document entitled “2020-2021 Budget Efficiency Plan” at their regular meeting. Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty and PCS Business Manager Tonda Haith spent more than 45 minutes in executive session with board members prior to the vote. There was no discussion about the document at the regular meeting.

Plattsmouth officials learned earlier this month that the district would see a decrease of $565,916 in state aid for the upcoming school year. Plattsmouth had received $6,485,993 in state aid for the 2019-20 year, but the district will receive $5,920,077 in the 2020-21 year.

Hasty has spoken about the district’s budget issues in several of his weekly updates on the school’s website. He said May 15 that administrators were looking at a wide variety of options to address the financial shortfall.

“Our principals and I are discussing additional ways to reduce expenditures, including possibly not filling additional positions that are open due to resignations, while maintaining high-quality programs for our students,” Hasty said.