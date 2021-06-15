Plattsmouth school board approves budget reductions

The district will not reapply to host its GED program, which will save $16,058 in overall costs. Plattsmouth will reduce web-based software and technology-related hardware budgets by a combined $20,000, and the district will eliminate $21,894 in professional services fees.

Plattsmouth will reduce staffing at the PLUS Center from two special-education teachers to one, which will save $86,114. The district will eliminate one school-age bus route for a savings of $33,453, and it will reduce $30,325 in contracted services, supplies and equipment.

The plan also calls for the district to eliminate one school-resource officer position. The district had one SRO at the high school and one at the middle school this year. This move would save Plattsmouth $77,360.

The net savings from the budget efficiency plan would be $805,257. This comes just one year after the district had to make reductions of $749,107 due to budget shortfalls.

Nebraska Department of Education officials use multiple components in their annual formula to determine how much state aid each district will receive each year. One of the main factors is the number of students who are currently attending each school system. Plattsmouth has experienced a decrease in several grades in recent years, which has impacted the amount of state aid the school has received.