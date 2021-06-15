Plattsmouth school board approves budget reductions

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members approved a budget plan Monday night that will reduce district expenditures by more than $800,000 for the next school year.
Board members authorized a document called “2021-22 Budget Efficiency Plan” with a vote of 8-0. They spent the final portion of their three-hour meeting talking about the budget cuts and how they would impact the school district.
Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty told board members he felt the district would be able to avoid similar-sized budget reductions in the future. He said school officials were making a proactive effort to retain and attract students, which would benefit Plattsmouth from a financial standpoint.
“I’m really confident about our finances,” Hasty said. “I think it’s going to get incrementally better.”
Plattsmouth will not fill five full-time teaching positions at Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center, Plattsmouth Elementary School, Plattsmouth Community Middle School and Plattsmouth High School. These positions are currently open due to either retirement or resignation. There will also be two open paraprofessional spots at the early childhood center that will remain unfilled.
This will save the district $172,228 for two positions at the middle school and $39,480 for the two paraprofessional positions. The other three unfilled teacher positions will save the district $86,114 apiece.
The district will not reapply to host its GED program, which will save $16,058 in overall costs. Plattsmouth will reduce web-based software and technology-related hardware budgets by a combined $20,000, and the district will eliminate $21,894 in professional services fees.
Plattsmouth will reduce staffing at the PLUS Center from two special-education teachers to one, which will save $86,114. The district will eliminate one school-age bus route for a savings of $33,453, and it will reduce $30,325 in contracted services, supplies and equipment.
The plan also calls for the district to eliminate one school-resource officer position. The district had one SRO at the high school and one at the middle school this year. This move would save Plattsmouth $77,360.
The net savings from the budget efficiency plan would be $805,257. This comes just one year after the district had to make reductions of $749,107 due to budget shortfalls.
Nebraska Department of Education officials use multiple components in their annual formula to determine how much state aid each district will receive each year. One of the main factors is the number of students who are currently attending each school system. Plattsmouth has experienced a decrease in several grades in recent years, which has impacted the amount of state aid the school has received.
The current projected enrollment numbers for 2021-22 are 437 students at Plattsmouth Elementary School, 428 at Plattsmouth Community Middle School and 480 at Plattsmouth High School. The enrollment numbers in April 2017 were 497 at the elementary school, 526 at the middle school and 542 at the high school.
Hasty told the board he feels those numbers will begin to reverse over the next several years. He said Plattsmouth would likely see more of a slow-but-steady uptick instead of rapid rises like those happening in Gretna, Bennington and Elkhorn.
“I think it’s turning around, but it’s going to be incremental,” Hasty said. “It’s not going to be a sudden spike like Bennington has every year.”
Board member Cory Wehrbein said he would support hiring a public relations/communications director as a way to increase student numbers. He said he would be in favor of either creating a new position in the district or having a current teacher fill those duties.
“To me it’s tough when you hear cut, cut, cut,” Wehrbein said. “We need to have a way to promote our opportunities for growth.”
Board members spent several minutes discussing the idea of a communications director, but they did not take any formal action on the proposal.